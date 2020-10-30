Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020: Today is the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammed. This day is celebrated by many Muslims in India. The pious day is celebrated across the world in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, Eid-e-Milad will be observed on October 29 in Saudi Arabia while people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other parts of the subcontinent region will celebrate it on October 30. Also Read - Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020: Here are Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

Eid-e-Milad is celebrated by people with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Eid-e-Milad varies between the two branches of Islam-Sunnies and Shia Muslims. For Sunnis, the day is said to fall on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar called Rabi' al-aawal. But Shias believe that Prophet Muhammad was actually born on the 17th day of the month.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated by Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. The festival is also called Nabid and Mawlid colloquially. The 'Mawalid' word is derived from the Arabic word which means to give birth and in this context, the term refers to the observance of Prophet Muhammad. On this day, people carry green flags in their hands and tie ribbons on their wrist to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's teachings. Have you ever thought why only green color and what does this shade represent? The color green represents Islam and paradise.

The origin of celebrating this day dates back to the early four Rashidun Caliphs of Islam. The idea was first initiated by the Fatimids.

People get together at the mosque or at the dargah and carry on long hours of prayers. Processions are carried out from the mosques to the town and back. People march and chant prayers and praises of the Prophet simultaneously. There are community meals organized and people gather together and narrate stories about Mohammed’s life.

The Sunni community of Muslims celebrates this auspicious day on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal. Whereas the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Muslims celebrate the advent of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and even held social gatherings wherein they have night-long prayers meeting. The date of this festival varies in the Gregorian calendar.

The occasion is celebrated at its best when people wear new clothes, observe prayers, and exchange greetings. Eid is incomplete without sweet Sheer Kurma and Sevaiyan.

