Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Eid Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated as the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The holy prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabi-al-Awwal in Saudi Arabia's Mecca in 571 AD. Rabi-al-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic year. Eid-e-Milad is both a time of rejoicing and a time of mourning since the Prophet passed away on the same day in 632 AD.

The custom of celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet on an enormous scale began in Egypt with the descendants of the Prophet, through his daughter Fatima. It was especially celebrated by the theologians and religious institutions. They gather to hear sermons, distributing sweets, gifts and honey in particular, the Prophet's favourite. A lavish feast is an important part of the celebration.

Date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021

According to the Gregorian calendar, this year Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 18 till the evening of the next day which is October 19.

Eid-e-Milad is celebrated by people with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Eid-e-Milad varies between the two branches of Islam-Sunnies and Shia Muslims. For Sunnis, the day is said to fall on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar called Rabi’ al-aawal. But Shias believe that Prophet Muhammad was actually born on the 17th day of the month.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated by Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. The festival is also called Nabid and Mawlid colloquially. The ‘Mawalid‘ word is derived from the Arabic word which means to give birth and in this context, the term refers to the observance of Prophet Muhammad. On this day, people carry green flags in their hands and tie ribbons on their wrists to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s teachings. Have you ever thought about why only green colour and what does this shade represent? The colour green represents Islam and paradise.

The origin of celebrating this day dates back to the early four Rashidun Caliphs of Islam. The idea was first initiated by the Fatimids.

People get together at the mosque or at the dargah and carry on long hours of prayers. Processions are carried out from the mosques to the town and back. People march and chant prayers and praises of the Prophet simultaneously. There are community meals organized and people gather together and narrate stories about Mohammed’s life.

The Sunni community of Muslims celebrates this auspicious day on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal. Whereas the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Muslims celebrate the advent of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and even held social gatherings wherein they have night-long prayers meeting. The date of this festival varies in the Gregorian calendar.

The occasion is celebrated at its best when people wear new clothes, observe prayers, and exchange greetings. Eid is incomplete without sweet Sheer Kurma and Sevaiyan.

The occasion is celebrated at its best when people wear new clothes, observe prayers, and exchange greetings. Eid is incomplete without sweet Sheer Kurma and Sevaiyan.