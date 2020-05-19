New Delhi: Eid Ul- Fitr, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims is just around the corner and people across the world are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious day with joy and reverence. Also Read - Trending News Today May 13, 2020: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Turns World's Tallest Donation Box, Secures Target of 1.2 Million Meals as Ramadan Campaign Amid COVID-19

The occasion marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which all Muslims fast for an entire month. It is believed that the Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Qur’an this month. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid celebrations will begin either on Saturday, May 23, or Sunday, May 24.

However, this year, celebrations in various countries will be muted due to the threat of coronavirus and communal Eid prayers or celebratory meals with extended families might not happen.

Nevertheless, in such times, technology is here to aid us and this time, we will have to make peace with virtual hugs. You can also express your love to you dear ones through these beautiful Hindi and Urdu messages and Shayaris:

Eid Messages

May Allah guide you on a righteous path always. May the light always steer you in the right direction. Have a wonderful Eid.

Some things remain unuttered, Some feelings remain deep in the mind, Some memories are silent, Just this single day makes us all forget. Happy Eid Ul Adha.

No shadows to depress you but only happiness to surround you and Allah himself to bless you. These are my wishes for you – today tomorrow and every day… Eid Mubarak!

May every silent prayer get answered and opportunities seek your way. May Allah shower his Rehmat and Barkat on you and your loved ones. Happy Eid!

May Allah place the mercy upon all Muslims all around the world on this happy occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating!

Eid Shayaris

Koi itna chahe tumhe to batana, Koi tumhare itne naaz uthaaye to batana, Eid Mubarak to har koi keh dega tumse, Koi hamari tarah kahey to batana, Eid Mubarak!

Allah ki rehmat chaayi hai, Khushiyan kitni laayi hai, Qayamat ne baat dohrayi hai, Dekho phirse eid aayi hai. Eid Mubarak!

Sada hanste raho jaise hanste hai phool, Duniya ke saare gham tumhe jaaye bhool, Charon taraf phailao khushiyon ke geet, Isi ummeed ke saath tumhe mubarak ho Eid.

Aey Chand, tu unko mera paigam kah dena, Khushi ka din aur hansi ki shaam dena, Jab wo dekhe tujhe bahar aakar, Unko meri taraf se Eid mubarak kah dena

Mubarak Mauka Allah ne atah farmaya, ek baar fir bandagi ki raah pe chalaya, adaa karna apna farz tum Khuda ke liye..khushi se bhari ho Eid Ul Adha aapke liye!

Eid leke aata hai dher saari khushiyan, Eid mita deta hai insaan me dooriyan, Eid hi khuda ka ek nayam tabarok, Isiliye kehte hai sab Eid Mubarak!

Jab kabhi bin mange aap per khushiyon ki barsaat ho, jab kabhi aap ka dil anjaani khushi se betaab ho, to samajh lena koi aap ko duaon mein yaad kar raha hai. Eid Mubarak

Saal mein ek baar aati hai Eid, khushiyan hazar lati hai Eid. Momin ke liye tohfa hai Eid, bachchoo ke liye Eidi hai Eid. Allah ki ata or inam hai Eid, har ek ko mubarak ho ye pyari si Eid ka din. Eid Mubarak!