Eid-Ul-Adha 2023: Namaz Timings For India And Importance of Celebrating Bakrid

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: In India, Bakrid will be celebrated tomorrow. Know the Namaz timings and importance of sacrificing by devotees.

Muslims across the world are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Adha. Also known as Bakrid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, the festival is marked in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhul al-Hijjah- the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It honours and celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah (god).

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 History And Significance:

The history of Eid-Ul-Adha dates back to the story of Prophet Ibrahim as described in Islamic tradition. According to Quran, Prophet Ibrahim had a dream in which he received a command from God to sacrifice his only son to test his obedience and faith. Prophet Ibrahim who had absolute faith in Allah shared his dream with his son Ismail who agreed to comply with God’s command. However, Shaitan (the devil) tried to tempt Ibrahim and deter him from attempting the sacrifice. But Ibrahim shunned it away by attacking it with stones.

Allah saw Ibrahim’s faithfulness and devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel) to him, bearing a sheep for the slaughter. Jibreel told Ibrahim that Allah was happy with his devotion and sent this sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Since then, cattle sacrificing celebrate Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismael’s ultimate sacrifice for Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Celebrations:

On the tenth day of Dhul aj-Hijjah, Muslims across the world mark Eid-ul-Adha by sacrificing an animal, typically a sheep, goat or cow as an act of remembrance and gratitude to god. The meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed to three equal parts- one portion for family, the second is for relatives and third is for the poor and needy. After the meal is prepared and distributed, Muslims sit together and enjoy the delicious feast with family and friends. Women also add henna on their hands to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Namaz Timings:

On this day, Muslims visit mosque to offer Eid al-Adha namaz after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). They start the festival by offering morning prayers at the mosque. Here are Namaz timings for Indians to be followed on the special day of Eid Al-Adha.

The festival of Eid ul Azha is being celebrated in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on June 28 itself, whose prayers were offered at 5.45 am. But in India, Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursady June 29.

Jama Masjid-6:45 am.

Idgah, New Delhi-7:15 am

Raza Masjid- 7:30

Madina Masjid, Mecca Masjid and Noor Masjid- 7:45 am

Hakki Masjid-7:15 am

Belal Masjid and Masjid-e-Fatima- 7.30 am.

