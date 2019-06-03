Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which the Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 5 and the last day of Ramadan will be June 4. However, the dates may vary.

Eid-ul-Fitr, in English means ‘festival of breaking the fast’. The celebrations include munching on some delicious and wishing each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ with the traditional hug. People also make it a point to forward ‘Eid Mubarak’ wishes and messages of WhatsApp, Facebook and also use GIF images to emote their happy emotions on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

As we celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal with Eid al-Fitr, here are the Best SMS, Eid al-Fitr WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, and GIF Images to wish Eid Mubarak to your friends and family.

Wish your family and friends with these beautiful messages: