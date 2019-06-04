In most parts of India, Muslims will look for the crescent moon tonight that will determine the date of Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in India. The 29th day of Ramadan, which is today, is known as Chand Raat when Muslims all over the world look for the crescent moon. The sighting of the moon will also mark the end of Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, that month completes 30 days. Hence, if the moon is sighted this evening, Muslims in India will celebrate Eid tomorrow on June 5. If not sighted, Ramadan month will complete 30 days and Muslims will celebrate Eid on June 6.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning a new month begins with the sighting of the moon on 29th of every month. The festive day begins by offering Eid prayer at the mosque. The Islamic prayer, known as salat, comprises of two units of prayer known as rakats along with six incarnations. After the prayers, Muslims visit their family members and friends to wish “Eid Mubarak” to each other or host Eid celebrations at their homes or community centers.

The prayer is performed in an assembly and is followed by raising of the hands to the ears while saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ which means God is the greatest. Muslims believe that apart from fasting for a month, they are commanded by Allah to pay Zakat-al-Fitr before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid.

