Muslims in many parts of the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 today while in some others countries including India, they will be celebrating the holy festival tomorrow, June 5. The date varies depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The celebration is accompanied by prayers, feast, Eid Mubarak wishes, shayaris and the mandatory hug. People enjoy forwarding Eid Mubarak wishes, and messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms and the latest addition to this customary are the use of GIF images.

We bring to you the best Eid Mubarak Shayari in Hindi and Urdu taken from WhatsApp and Facebook. Express your happiness on the eve of Eid to you dear ones through these heart-touching Hindi and Urdu shayaris on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social platforms.

Check it out here:

Shayari Reads: Socha Kisi Apne Se Baat KarunApne Kisi Khaas Ko Yaad KarunKiya Jo Faisla Eid Mubarak Kehne KaDil Ne Kaha Kyun Na Aapseshuruwat Karun*EID MUBARAK*

Shayari Reads:Eid Ka Din Hai Or Hum Tum Se Door Bethe HainSitaro Tum Q Khamosh Ho Hum To Majboor Bethe Hain

Shayari Reads: Kitni Eidain Guzar Gai Tum Bin,Ab Khuda Kay Liye Na Tarpana,Dekho Phir Eid Anay Wali Hai, Eid Kay Sath Tum Bhi Ajana

Shayari Reads: Eid leke aata hai dher saari khushiyan, Eid mita deta hai insaan me dooriyan, Eid hi khuda ka ek nayam tabarok, Isiliye kehte hai sab Eid Mubarak!

Shayari Reads: Nazar Ka Chain Dil Ka Soror Hote Hain. Kuch Ase Log Jahan Main Zaror Hote Hain.Sada Chamakta Rahe In Ki EID Ka Tehwar. Kareb Reh K B Jo Dil Se Dor Hote Hain

Shayari Reads: Eid Ka Din Is Eid Per Wo Mere Saath nahi Magar Wo Uski Yadain Us Ki Batain Sab Mujhe Yaad HaiUs ne Mujhe Yaad Kia Hoga Phir Mere Khialon Mein Khooye Huey Tasawar Ke Kisi Lamhe Mein Dheeray Se Kaha Hoga~~~EiD MuBaRaK~~~!

Shayari Reads: Mubarak Naam Hai Tera, Mubarak Eid Ho Tujhko,Jise Tu Dekhna Chahe Usi Ki Deed Ho Tujko EID MUBARAK.

Shayari Reads: Dosto Chupkay say chand ki Roshni Choo Jaye Apko, Dheeray Say Ya Hawa Kuch Keh Jaye Apko, Dil Say jo Chahtay Ho Maang Lo Khuda Say, Hum Dua Kartay Hain Mil Jaye Wo Apko! EID MUBARAK.

Shayari Reads: Zindegi ka her pal khushiyon se kam na ho, aap ka her din eid ke din se kam na ho, aisa eid ka din apko hamesha naseeb ho! Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major Eid celebrations according to the Islamic calendar. The second important festivity is Bakri Eid which is also known as Eid al-Adha.