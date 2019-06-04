Muslims around the world have been observing dawn to dusk fasts in the holy month of Ramzan. Some of the countries have sighted moon and many of them are keen to know about the Chan Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr 2019.

Muslims in Pakistan and other countries are likely to spot the crescent moon today evening i.e. June 4, which is Chand Raat (the day when Muslims gather to spot the new moon) to determine the beginning of Eid 2019 celebration. Whether the moon is sighted or not today, countries such as Pakistan, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Australia will celebrate Eid on Wednesday, June 5.

Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, Muslims holy month of Ramadan, which takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic year, occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted and the same is for Eid which varies from country to country by about a day. While many depend on sighting the crescent moon by the naked eye, some organisations use astronomical charts to plan a long way ahead.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, then the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait and other parts of the Middle East would be celebrating Eid on June 4. In Africa and Europe, all nations with significant Muslim presence, including the UK, France, Germany and Turkey, have announced Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Muslim community seeks forgiveness from the Almighty for their past sins and continues to observe it for one whole month until the sighting of the moon which marks the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast’ is English.

The most interesting thing about Eid is food. Eid-ul-Fitr delicacies are cooked at every Muslim household consisting of Biryani, Haleem, Nalli Nihari, Seviyan, Mutton Kaleji and different kinds of kebabs.