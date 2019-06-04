Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated widely in every country after the end of the holy month of Ramadan. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and several other countries in Asia will be sighting the moon today, June 4. On Eid-ul-Fitr, the devotees offer prayers in an Eidgah (an open area like a field, community centre, etc. or at mosques). In Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states of the country, the timing of the prayer starts as early as 6 am and can be completed until 12 pm. After the prayers, Muslims visit their relatives, friends and acquaintances or hold large communal celebrations in homes.

According to timeanddate.com, June 5 will be celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr in India, and the last day of Ramadan will be June 4. The moon sight timing in Delhi is likely to be around 7 PM to 7:45 PM. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. It marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and prayer. Many Muslims attend communal prayers, listen to a khutba (sermon) and give Zakat al-Fitr (charity in the form of food) during Eid-ul-Fitr. The dates can vary depending on the moon sighting. Once the Shawwal moon has been sighted Eid 2019 will begin.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar followed by the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar that is, based on the moon. Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, Muslims holy month of Ramadan, which takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic year, occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted and the same is for Eid which varies from country to country by about a day.

The festival is also celebrated with feasts with families, relatives and friends meeting, greeting and exchanging gifts.