Ahead of the holyExtend festival of Eid-ul-Fitr that is celebrated by Muslims all over the world, Twitterati has started trending the hashtag Eid Mubarak and are giving their warm wishes to each other. The hashtag started trending as soon as the Moon sighting committee in India attempted to sight the Moon. However, in India, the Moon was not sighted and Eid will be celebrated on May 25 (Monday). Hence, Shawwal crescent Moon will be sighted on May 24 (Sunday). Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon NOT Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on May 24

One user tweeted, “#eidmubarak to everyone, especially the ones the pushed through #ramadan this year has been tough, definitely tested your will, I hope your Eid is filled with love, hope and compassion for one another Folded handsRed heart bless you.” Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in India: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on May 25

While, the other wrote, “#EidMubarak to all our muslim followers and everyone celebrating it in general ! We hope you spend this beautiful festival with your loved ones during this tough timeSparkling heart.” Also Read - Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Feeds 2 Lakh People in Mumbai as Part of Eid Feast During Ramadan 2020, Calls is 'Symbol of Gratitude'

Another user tweeted, “Assalamualaikum ! Sending you all our warm wishes with full of love, peace and prosperity on this #EidMubarak Salam Aidilfitri Maaf Zahir dan Batin Sparkles.”

Check out the reactions here:

#eidmubarak to everyone, especially the ones the pushed through #ramadan this year has been tough, definitely tested your will, I hope your Eid is filled with love, hope and compassion for one another 🙏❤️ bless you pic.twitter.com/ujWJIMAOmu — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 23, 2020

May the Almighty shower his blessings on you and your deeds…

.

Eid Mubarak ✨ #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/6DuU0LWNIa — sajad_machu (@sajad_machu) May 23, 2020

May this Eid bring happiness to your family. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/iGl7qBzqjE — Islamic Centre for Education & Research (@icferug) May 23, 2020

My both sons finished the entire Quran for the first time this Ramadan. Alhamdullilah. I am really proud of them. 🥰❤️ #Ramadan #Quran #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/2s92ZPeSX3 — Shahjhan Malik | #StayHomeSaveLives 🌈 (@shahjhan_malikk) May 23, 2020

#EidMubarak to all our muslim followers and everyone celebrating it in general !

We hope you spend this beautiful festival with your loved ones during this tough time💖 pic.twitter.com/jOoaaDRder — Louis & Harry Updates (@LTHSUpdates) May 23, 2020

Eid mubarak to all my muslim mutuals, may this ramadhan not be the last, may Allah accept our good deeds, forgive our sins, and ease the suffering of all. 🥺 i’d like to apologize if i my words or action might hurt you in the past, Happy eid 🤍 #EidMubarak — ℒ (@YGlSFAM) May 23, 2020



In India, Kerala is first state to observe Chand Raat. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan month, when Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset, and marks the beginning of Shawwal month.