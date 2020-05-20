Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The occasion marks the end of the Islamic holy month fasting of Ramadan, during which the Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on Saturday, May 23, or Sunday, May 24, depending on the sighting of the moon. The last day of Ramadan will be June 4. However, the dates may vary. Also Read - Eid 2020 Date in Saudi Arabia: When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia?

In 2020, celebrations will be different all across the world due to the threat of coronavirus and communal Eid prayers or celebratory meals with extended families might not happen. Therefore, we have shared a list of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes to wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak who are away from you.

Wish your family and friends with these beautiful Eid messages:



There’s no greater blessing than that of Allah. There’s no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Lo Eid ka chaand aaya Dher saari khushiyan laaya Har taraf hain raunkon ke mele Har chehra bhi hai muskuraaya. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day, and may you and your family b May Allah approve your kind deeds, forgive your disobedience and sins, and ease the suffering of all individuals around the globe. Eid Mubarak blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak!

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid Day!

You can bring a smile on face even when I am feeling sad. A friend like is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!

In every shared smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; in every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely! Eid Mubarak!

May Allah approve your kind deeds, forgive your disobedience and sins, and ease the suffering of all individuals around the globe. Eid Mubarak