Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration of ending fasts observed in the holy month of Ramadan by the Muslim community. People practising Islam dedicate an entire month seeking peace from Allah and thanking him for the blessings. The fasts, known as Roza, end with the celebrations on the crescent moon night that usually occurs on the 30th day of Ramzan.

The timings and dates of Eid celebration depend on the country to country. The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the world assumes when to celebrate the festival. India usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Date

The crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on May 22. It is expected to be sighted on Saturday, May 23 which means India is likely to celebrate Eid on Sunday – May 24. If the moon is still not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Monday is when India will be celebrating the festival. As mentioned in the official holiday calendar, Eid is falling on Monday. However, the dates may vary.

Apart from praying to Allah, exchanging gifts, relishing traditional delicacies and wishing each other ‘Eid Mubarak,’ the festival is also celebrated by offering zakat which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. People contribute a part of their earning to charity as a gesture of equality in celebration.

This year, the celebrations of Eid will not be seen at their maximum considering COVID-19 has it the country hard and some areas are still under lockdown. The threat of contracting the deadly virus is keeping away people from visiting markets and crowded areas.