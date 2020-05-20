People around the world can vouch how dim these past 30 days of Ramadan 2020 were courtesy the global lockdown amid COVID-19 yet the peace, that is signature of the Holy month of Muslims, was more enhanced as families huddled together in a long time for a change. The coronavirus saw people receeding back into the houses as the daily hustle bustle was drawn to a close and as the chase for worldly pleasures minimised, the search for inner peace and tranquility became a priority. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp Messages, Quotes Facebook Status, GIF Images to Wish Eid Mubarak!

As the last few days of the holy month of Ramadan are drawing to a close, Muslims all over the world are gearing up for the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr but with a difference. Instead of the huge jamaat, the large gatherings to offer the Eid namaz, believers will be seen offering it inside their houses as the current situation of social distancing requires. Also Read - International Hockey Can Resume Only After COVID-19 Vaccine is Developed: FIH

Moonsighting significance

Unlike the Gregorian calendar followed by the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar that is, based on the moon. Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, Muslims month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic year, occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted. It varies from country to country by about a day. Also Read - Quarantine Won't Let You Get Rid of Dark Circles, Here is Why

Marking the end of the fasting month, as per the sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan, Eid is the first date of the 10th Islamic month, Shawwal. Fasting from dawn to dusk, the Muslim community seeks forgiveness from the Almighty for their past sins and continues to observe it for one whole month until the sighting of the moon on chaand raat, which is the last day of Ramadan. The next day of chaand raat marks the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast’ in English.

Eid Namaz

The festive day begins by offering Eid prayer at the mosque, this time at home. The Islamic prayer, known as salat, comprises of two units of prayer known as rakats along with six incarnations. The Eid prayer is followed by the sermon after which Muslims ask for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, peace and blessings for all living beings across the world. Usually, the prayer is performed in an assembly but this time, family members might offer it in unison or individually. This is done by raising of the hands to the ears while saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ which means God is the greatest.

Muslims believe that apart from fasting for a month, they are commanded by Allah to pay Zakat-al-Fitr, charity, before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid.

We hope that we all are able to live up to the true spirit of Eid this year, one that refrains from show off and drenches in compassion, peace and unity.