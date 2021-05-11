Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Best Wishes, SMS, Eid Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Quotes To Wish Your Loved Ones Eid Mubarak

Eid-Ul-Fitr is almost here, it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival that is celebrated by Muslims across the world with much fervour and enthusiasm. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran this month. According to traditions, since Ramadan started on Tuesday, April 13, Eid ul Fitr will fall on either Thursday, May 13, or Friday, May 14. However, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sightings of the moon. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2021 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon Will Be Sighted Tonight

The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the world assumes when to celebrate the festival. India usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Date: Know When Will India Celebrate The Great Muslim Festival

This year, just like the year 2020, there will not huge jamaat, there will not be large gatherings, as the current situation requires social distancing. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages That Will Make Your Mom Feel Special

Therefore, we have shared a list of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes to wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak who are away from you.

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.

May this Eid-Ul-Fitr be a special one for you and may it bring you many happy moments to cherish forever!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

When the Moon of Eid arises it brings happiness and excitement with itself. May your life always stay filled with such amusing excitement and happiness. Happy Eid!

Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah gives you a million reasons to stay happy. Eid Mubarak, my dear!

With divine joy in my heart and a big smile on my face, I am sending you Eid-ul-Fitr wishes. May the Lord help us all be kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

On this special occasion of Eid, may Allah answers all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah approve your kind deeds, forgive your disobedience and sins, and ease the suffering of all individuals around the globe. Eid Mubarak from India.com!