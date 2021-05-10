Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking the month-long fast at the end of Ramadan. People who practice Islam dedicate an entire month to seeking peace from Allah and thanking him for the blessings. The fasts, known as Roza, end with the celebrations on the crescent moon night that usually occurs on the 30th day of Ramzan. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages That Will Make Your Mom Feel Special

The last few days of Ramadan are drawing to a close, Muslims are all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr but with a difference. This year, just like the year 2021, there will not huge jamaat, there will not be large gatherings, as the current situation requires social distancing.

The timings and dates of the Eid celebration depend on the country to country. The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the world assumes when to celebrate the festival. India usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Date

The exact date and time of Eid ul-Fitr will be confirmed after the sighting of the crescent moon. The timings and dates differ in all countries, with Saudi Arabia starting the celebrations. This year, the calendar says that Eid celebrations are likely to begin on the night of May 12 and continue on the next day, i.e. May 13.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. Fasting from dawn to dusk, the Muslim community seeks forgiveness from the Almighty for their past sins and continues to observe it for one whole month until the sighting of the moon on Chaand Raat, which is the last day of Ramadan. The next day of Chaand Raat marks the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast’ in English.

Eid Namaz

The festive day begins by offering Eid prayer at the mosque, this time at home. The Islamic prayer, known as salat, comprises two units of prayer known as rakats along with six incarnations. The Eid prayer is followed by the sermon after which Muslims ask for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, peace, and blessings for all living beings across the world.

Usually, the prayer is performed in an assembly but this time, family members might offer it in unison or individually. This is done by raising the hands to the ears while saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ which means God is the greatest.

Muslims believe that apart from fasting for a month, they are commanded by Allah to pay Zakat-al-Fitr, charity, before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid.