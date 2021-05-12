Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan is nearing its end. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to dusk. It started on April 14. During this period, the meal is taken before the sunrise which is called Suhur and the meal which is taken after the sunset is called Iftar. During the day, believers cannot drink, eat food, or indulge in immoral activities. The culmination of the holy month happens with Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world by the Muslims. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2021 Live Updates in India: Shawwal Crescent Moon Likely To Be Sighted Tonight

But this year, just like last year, there will be not celebratory gathering due to the current pandemic. The timings and dates of the Eid celebration depend on the country to country. The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the world assumes when to celebrate the festival. India usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. The crescent moon was not sighted on the evening of Tuesday, May 11 which marked the 29th day of Ramadan. Therefore, according to reports the holy month of Ramadan will be 30 days long and the moon for Shawwal will be sighted on Wednesday, May 12. Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on May 13 (Thursday).

Saudi Arabia country follows the Umm al-Qura calendar that is determined at the Institute of Astronomical & Geophysical Research of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.

India usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid is expected to be celebrated in the country on May 14, Friday.

The timings of the last Roza is on May 13 and Sehri will begin at 4.03 am and Iftar at 7.04 pm for Delhi.

Apart from praying to Allah, exchanging gifts, relishing traditional delicacies, and wishing each other ‘Eid Mubarak,’ the festival is also celebrated by offering zakat which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. People contribute a part of their earnings to charity as a gesture of equality in celebration.