Eid-Ul-Fitr Dishes 2022: The world is preparing for Eid 2022, which will take place on May 3, Tuesday. The festival also celebrates the completion of Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims fast throughout the day. However, there is no fasting on the day of Eid. The day of Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as ‘Meethi Eid,’ and it is marked by widespread prayer offerings, charity, and feasting. Eid is celebrated with great enthusiasm all across the world. On this day, millions of Muslim families across the world invite friends and family to their homes to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The day before the gathering might be stressful for those hosting, as Eid feasts feature extravagant foods and desserts.Also Read - When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2022? Know the Significance of This Great Muslim Festival

If you’re seeking for a variety of dishes to prepare for Eid, then here are following suggestions that you can look at: Also Read - Biryani is Love, Biryani is Life! Indians Ordered Over 100 Biryanis in 60 Seconds in 2021

5 exquisite food dishes to make your Eid feast extra special:

Biryani: Biryani is without a doubt the most popular dish to be eaten on Eid. Most of the people, enjoy the flavorful and yummiest chicken biryani with a bowl full curd and salan. The biryani can be made either with chicken or mutton. The recipe consists of slow-cooked rice with spices, vegetables, and meat chunks. There is an explosion of aroma and flavour with just one taste. Also Read - Biryani is The Most Ordered Food of 2021, Swiggy Says Indians Ordered 115 Biryanis Per Minute

Mutton Bhuna Gosht: Mutton Bhuna Gosht is a traditional Indian cuisine that is loved throughout India and Pakistan. A delicious dinner party meal served with parantha, roomali roti, or rice for festivals like Eid and Diwali. Prepared with variety of spices, including nutmeg and chilies, as well as raw papaya paste and onions, and then infused with yoghurt and milk until thoroughly cooked. Mutton bhuna gosht, served with zeera rice, is a splendid dinner party dish that your guests would not be able to resist.

Galouti Kebabs: Galouti, which means ‘soft’, is one of the most popular Eid recipes. These kebabs are so delicate that they melt in your tongue right away. These kebabs, which are made with a variety of spices, are a wonderful delight for your taste buds. Galouti Kebabs can be eaten with rupali roti and parantha.

Baklava: Eid is incomplete without sweets. You can try this mouth-watering crispy pastry filled with cinnamon-flavored nuts and soaked in sugar syrup between sheets. The sweets are often gifted by the families and friends to celebrate the end of Ramdan.

Sheer Khurma: This Eid recipe is a classic treat that is prepared in a variety of ways in different houses. Sheer Khurma is a traditional vermicelli pudding made especially during Eid festival. The Persian word ‘sheer’ means milk, and ‘khurma’ means dates. Prepared with vermicelli and milk and loads of nuts make it a tasty Indian dessert.

Eid is the time of celebrations and indulging in delicious food. Eid Mubarak folks!