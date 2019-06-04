Load More

Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2019: Unlike the Gregorian calendar followed by the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar that is, based on the moon. Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, Muslims holy month of Ramadan, which takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic year, occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted and the same is for Eid which varies from country to country by about a day.

As the last few days of the holy month of Ramadan are drawing to a close, Muslims in most parts of India will look for the moon this evening to determine the date for Eid 2018 celebration. Marking the end of the fasting month, as per the sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan, Eid is the first date of the 10th Islamic month, Shawwal. Fasting from dawn to dusk, the Muslim community seeks forgiveness from the Almighty for their past sins and continues to observe it for one whole month until the sighting of the moon which marks the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast’ is English. The 29th day of Ramadan, which is today, is known as Chand Raat when Muslims keep an eye out for the crescent moon. The sighting of the moon on Chand Raat will determine the date for Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in India.

On this day, Muslims visit their family members and friends to wish “Eid Mubarak” to each other or host Eid celebrations at their homes or community centers. The special Eid-al-Fitr delicacies are cooked at every Muslim household consisting of Biryani, Haleem, Nalli Nihari, Seviyan, Mutton Kaleji and different kinds of kebabs. The girls and women dress up in shararas or extraordinary salwar suits, pairing it with a headscarf, called a hijab while men and boys opt for a traditional kurta pyjama. Eidi is usually given to the children of the household in the form of a gift or money. It is a tradition is to keep the spirit of the celebration alive among children.