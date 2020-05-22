

Muslims across Kerala celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr a day before the rest of the country as the moon is sighted in the South Indian state first. With nearly one-third of the Muslim population usually celebrates Ramzan and Eid, a day before the rest of India. People in Kerala will keep a close eye on the sky to observe the moon- also known as Chand Raat.

The day is observed to end Ramzan or Ramadan and subsequently, Shawwal month will begin. After the moon is sighted today i.e. May 22, Kerala will celebrate Eid 2020 or Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020 on May 23.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and Eidgah to seek blessings of the divine. People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.

Catch live updates of moon sighting in Kerala today.