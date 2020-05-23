

















Load More

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-Al-Fitr 2020 is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Muslim community around the world. The sacred day marks end of Ramadan month, in which they fast from sunrise to sunset. The date varies on the sighting of the crescent moon. It is believed that this year the featival will begin from May 24, Sunday after the moon is sighted tonight. However, if the Moon is sighted on May 24, the Eid will fall on May 25, Monday. The holy day falls on the first day of the month Shawwal. Also Read - Rise in Cases Expected, Says Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala Sees Highest Single-Day Spike, 14-Day Quarantine Must For Air Travellers

People in India will observe the Moon tonight and South Indian state Kerala is the first to witness the crescent Moon in the country followed by other states. Similarly, Saudi Arabia will also observe the Moon tonight. The Moon is likely to be sighted tonight in Saudi Arabia and Kerala, however, there is no such confirmation, as of yet. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live in Kerala: The Moon is Not Sighted, Eid to be Observed on May 24

The people in Ladakh are celebrating Eid today after the moon was sighted in Kargil on May 22. A local spoke to ANI and confirmed, “The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes.” Also Read - Kerala News: State Registers 4th COVID-19 Death After Elderly Woman, Who Returned From Maharashtra, Succumbs to Infection

This year, Ramadan began in India on April 26 and Muslims around the world observed Roza.

Stay tuned for the live updates!