Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. People in Saudi Arabia will make an attempt to sight the moon tonight. If the crescent Moon is sighted tonight, then the Gulf countries will be celebrating their Holy festival on May 24. The Saudi Arabia country follows Umm al-Qura calendar that is determined at the Institute of Astronomical & Geophysical Research of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.

As per the Abu Dhabi's International Astronomical Centre, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on May 24. Hence, there is a high probability that the Moon will be sighted tonight in the Gulf countries.

The UAE government has set up a Moon sighting committee and they will be holding a video conference under the chairmanship of UAE’s Justice Minister.

Catch live updates of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.