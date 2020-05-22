



Load More

Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020: Muslims in Saudi Arabia and around the world have been waiting to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. They have observed dawn-to-dusk fasts in the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Every Muslim wants to know the date for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live in Kerala: The Moon is Not Sighted, Eid to be Observed on May 24

People in Saudi Arabia will notice the sky today to observe moon. While many depend on sighting the crescent moon with the naked eyes, some organisations use astronomical charts to plan it. The day is observed to end Ramzan or Ramadan and subsequently Shawwal month will begin. After the moon is sighted today i.e. May 22, KSA will celebrate Eid 2020 or Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020 on May 23. Also Read - Radhe Trends on Twitter as Fans Miss Salman Khan's Eid Release i.e. May 22

The Islamic calendar is based on the moon, unlike the Gregorian calendar followed by the West. Therefore, Ramadan takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic year which is approx. 11 days earlier every year depending on the moon. The Saudi Arabia government uses the Umm al-Qura Calendar which is determined at the Institute of Astronomical & Geophysical Research of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh. Though astronomers from Abu Dhabi’s International Astronomical Centre said Eid-ul-Fitr would likely fall on May 24. Also Read - Mehndi Designs For Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Eye-Grabbing Latest Unique Arabic Mehndi Designs You Must Try This Festive Occasion

As spotting the new moon would be impossible due to the setting of the moon before the sun.

Catch live updates of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia today.