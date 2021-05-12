Lucknow: As per Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahali in Lucknow, the crescent moon is not sighted in Lucknow on May 12. Hence, May 13 will be the last day of Ramadan and Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 14. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the festival. Hence, the date of Eid varies from country to country. The people in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries will celebrate Eid on May 13. Also Read - Yoga For Immunity: 3 Yoga Asanas That Can Boost Your Immune System

The festive day begins by offering Eid prayer at the mosque, this time at home. The Islamic prayer, known as salat, comprises of two units of prayer known as rakats along with six incarnations. The Eid prayer is followed by the sermon after which Muslims ask for Allah's forgiveness, mercy, peace, and blessings for all living beings across the world. Usually, the prayer is performed in an assembly but this time, family members might offer it in unison or individually. This is done by raising the hands to the ears while saying 'Allahu Akbar' which means God is the greatest.