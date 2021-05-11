Kerala: Muslims in India’s Kerala state will attempt to sight crescent moon tonight to mark Ramadan 2021. Muslims across Kerala celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr a day before the rest of the country as the moon is sighted in the South Indian state first. With nearly one-third of the Muslim population usually celebrates Ramzan and Eid, a day before the rest of India. People in Kerala will keep a close eye on the sky to observe the moon- also known as Chand Raat. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2021 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon Will Be Sighted Tonight

After the moon is sighted today May 11, Kerala will celebrate Eid 2021 or Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021 on May 12. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and Eidgah to seek blessings of the divine. People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.

Live Updates

  • 7:58 PM IST

    Shawwal Crescent Moon Announcement After Maghrib Prayers:

    The final announcement on whether the moon is sighted or not
    will be made after Maghrib prayers in Kerala.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Announcement Soon:

    A final announcement regarding the sighting of the crescent moon will be made shortly in Kerala. If the moon is sighted today, the Southern state will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on May 12. If the moon is not sighted, Eid will be celebrated on May 13.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Take Final Call:

    The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take the final call on the
    sighting of the crescent Shawwal moon in Kerala on Tuesday evening.