Kerala: Muslims in India’s Kerala state will attempt to sight crescent moon tonight to mark Ramadan 2021. Muslims across Kerala celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr a day before the rest of the country as the moon is sighted in the South Indian state first. With nearly one-third of the Muslim population usually celebrates Ramzan and Eid, a day before the rest of India. People in Kerala will keep a close eye on the sky to observe the moon- also known as Chand Raat. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2021 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon Will Be Sighted Tonight

After the moon is sighted today May 11, Kerala will celebrate Eid 2021 or Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021 on May 12. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and Eidgah to seek blessings of the divine. People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity. Also Read - Kerala Man Steals Bus to Meet His Wife & Kid, Arrested After Fooling Cops in 4 Districts

