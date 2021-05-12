India: Muslims in India today will look for the Shawwal crescent moon that will mark the beginning Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. This year, it likely to be celebrated on May 13 and will continue till the evening of May 14. The Moon sighting committees will make an attempt today to sight the Shawwal crescent moon tonight. The Moon is likely to be sighted tonight. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr: 6 Recipes to Indulge in And Celebrate This Joyous Festival

The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the festival. Hence, the date of Eid varies from country to country. The people in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries will celebrate Eid on May 13.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar followed by the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar that is, based on the moon. Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, Muslims month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic year, occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted. It varies from country to country by about a day.

The festive day begins by offering Eid prayer at the mosque, this time at home. The Islamic prayer, known as salat, comprises of two units of prayer known as rakats along with six incarnations. The Eid prayer is followed by the sermon after which Muslims ask for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, peace, and blessings for all living beings across the world. Usually, the prayer is performed in an assembly but this time, family members might offer it in unison or individually. This is done by raising the hands to the ears while saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ which means God is the greatest.