Saudi Arabia: Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. Muslims in Saudi Arabia will make an attempt to sight the moon tonight. If the crescent Moon is sighted tonight, then the Gulf countries will be celebrating their Holy festival on May 12, 2021. Saudi Arabia country follows the Umm al-Qura calendar that is determined at the Institute of Astronomical & Geophysical Research of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.

Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on the occurrence of the crescent moon because lunar months are shorter than the solar months, hence it varies from country to country by about a day. The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the world assumes when to celebrate the festival. India usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court calls Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon on Tuesday evening, which will mark the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr and the end of Ramadan 2021.

Apart from praying to Allah, exchanging gifts, relishing traditional delicacies, and wishing each other ‘Eid Mubarak,’ the festival is also celebrated by offering zakat which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. People contribute a part of their earnings to charity as a gesture of equality in celebration.