Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated in India on May 25, Monday. The Moon sighting committees will again make an attempt today to sight the Shawwal crescent moon tonight. However, the Moon sighted or not, the Holy festival will be celebrated or Monday by the Muslims around the nation. In a statement, Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, “Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted today. It’s important that we take precautions and maintain social distancing. We should stay away from shaking hands and hugging. We should follow the government’s guidelines.” Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in India: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on May 25

Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal month and marks the end to Ramadan month, in which Muslims around the globe observe fast from sunrise to sunset. The Moon is likely to be sighted tonight and Kerala is the first state in the country to witness the sighting of the Moon. Also Read - Rise in Cases Expected, Says Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala Sees Highest Single-Day Spike, 14-Day Quarantine Must For Air Travellers

The people in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries celebrated Eid 2020 today and India is all set to celebrate on May 24. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live in Kerala: The Moon is Not Sighted, Eid to be Observed on May 24

