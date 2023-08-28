Home

Eighth Sawan Somwar 2023: Why is This Year’s Shravan So Auspicious?

During this month, which is characterized by fasting, prayers, and celebrations to appease Lord Shiva. In India, the arrival of the monsoon season coincides with Sawan, and the rain is seen as a gift from Lord Shiva.

Eighth Sawan Somwar 2023: We are currently in Sawan, also known as Shravana, an auspicious month that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. July 4 marked the beginning of the month, which will end on August 31. Due to Adhik Shrawan Maas, this year’s Sawan is unique since the holy period of Shravana will stretch for two months. Instead of the typical four Sawan Mondays or Somwars commemorated each year, there were eight.

WHY IS THE EIGHTH SAWAN SOMWAR SO SPECIAL THIS YEAR?

Due to the fact that the Som Pradosh fast is also observed on this day, the eighth and last Monday of this fortunate month of Sawan is quite significant. Astrologers claim that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day would bring you many benefits and boost your happiness. This day is seen to be the most profitable for worshipping Lord Shiva since it is said to remove difficulties and ensure prosperity in all areas where one is weak. One who seeks Lord Shiva’s blessings will experience greater happiness in life and good fortune.

The fact that it is happening again, 19 years later, is unusual. According to reports, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has increased the duration of the Sawan month this year in accordance with astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar.

HOW TO KEEP LORD SHIVA HAPPY AND SEEK HIS BLESSINGS?

In order to make lord Shiva happy and seek most of his blessings one must offer milk on Shivling that will attract positive energy in life and also offer Dhatura and Belpatra to Lord Shiva because it is believed that Goddess Parvati resides in every leaf of Bel tree that will make him happy.

In addition to the Sawan Somwar fasts honouring Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, the Kanwar Yatra is a significant event during the Sawan celebrations. In this ceremony, devotees of Lord Shiva carry water in Kanwars, tiny pots, from sacred rivers.

May the Lord of the Universe bless all of us with happiness, good health, and prosperity and remove all the obstacles and hardships in life.

