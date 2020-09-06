Growing up in an Indian household, we are often taught by our parents or teachers the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ chant. Gayatri Mantra also known as ”Savitri Mantra” was originally written in the Vedas and the mantras as made up of 24 syllables. The mantra is chanted around the world with reverence and love. Also Read - Coronavirus in Kids: Symptoms Like Stomach Ache, Diarrhea, And Vomiting More Common That Cold

But did it ever cross your mind about the importance and benefits of these mantras? According to findings, it has been observed that chanting the mantras helps bringing calmness and it also helps in relieving stress. Chanting mantras are touted to be highly beneficial for our brains too. It is believed that mantras brings positive vibration which eliminates negativity from our surroundings and minds. Also Read - Best Home Remedies For PCOS: Five Kitchen Ingredients to Help Combat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

There are several benefits of chanting Gayatri Mantra, read on to find out about them: Also Read - Samyuktha Hegde's Sports Bra Upsets a Woman Who Harasses Her in Park, Richa Chadha Lends Support

Calms the mind and body: According to studies, chanting of mantras calms the mind. The moment one starts reciting the mantras, the mind releases the stress and it starts relaxing the body. The enunciations of the mantra sends a vibration through the body which has proven to be extremely relaxing. Brings down the stress level: Mantras spreads positivity, it is an ancient practice which helps in calming mind and soul. Scientific studies has shown that chanting mantras can reduce anxiety. Increases concentration and sharpens memory: Chanting helps in concentration and focus on a single task. Practicing Gayatri Mantra for 10-15 minutes every day can activate chakras on face and head, which can result in improved concentration levels. Improves breathing: While chanting mantras, a person needs to take deep controlled breathe, which eventually helps expanding the lung function and improves breathing. It can also help relieving the symptoms of Asthma, as chanting helps in making the lungs stronger. A Healthy Heart: As per the research done by the British Medical Journal, the synchronized beating and functioning of the heart along with the baroreflex sensitivity (a mechanism that helps keep your blood pressure in check) are parameters that help keep heart disease at bay.

Let’s chant our way to positivity, then.