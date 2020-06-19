When it comes to the one man in your life that you would look up to, it would be your father. He is there not only to put food on the table or protect you but to give you cuddles when you are sad and blue. So on Father’s Day which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, we take a look at what a father does that goes unnoticed in your life. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Check Out 10 Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Father Figure in Your Life

A bit about Father's Day, it is celebrated to honour fatherhood and all the good that it entails, and to also highlight their importance for a family. It was first observed on June 19, 1910, which fell on the third Sunday of the month, and it only came about after Mrs. Sonora Smart Dodd made a proposal for Father's Day to the Spokane Ministerial Association and the YMCA.

A father would do anything for his family, and that means his wife and kids, and sometimes these things would go unnoticed. Having to be the stronger person in the family he does not complain when nobody notices the things he's done, things like the ones below.

1. He does not get angry or upset when you do not talk to him, and even if he was upset, he would not show it to you in case it made you feel bad.

2. You would not have known that he would get up in the middle of the night to check on you and see if you are okay.

3. He would miss out on his favourite TV programme just so you could play with him or talk to him.

4. No matter how old you get he would never forget the milestones in your life. Something which you take for granted, because you feel he’s your father and it’s his duty to remember.

5. He would never criticise you for the work you’ve done, and would secretly fix it when you were not looking.

6. If you were in any kind of trouble, he would drop everything, and run to help you.

7. He has a lot of urgent office work he needs to get done, but because you wanted to talk to him, he listens to you patiently.

8. If you fall ill he would brave a thunderstorm or snowstorm just to get you what you wanted to eat or drink.

9. No matter what problems he has going on in his life, he will do his best not to show them to you so you can stay happy.

10. No matter how bad you’ve been, he would never stop loving you.