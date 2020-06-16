A man is often times seen as a provider, protector and the head of the family who is responsible for the well being of all. And it is not always the father but other father figures like uncles and granddads who play a role in molding a child’s life. So on Father’s Day 2020, which is celebrated yearly by most on the third Sunday of June, we take a look at a few quotes that perfectly describe a father. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: How The Day Came About And Why it is Celebrated All Over The World

Father's Day is held on different months and dates around the world, but a majority mark it on the third Sunday of June, which for this year is on June 21. The day is a celebration of fatherhood and paternal bonds and the importance of fathers in a society. The quotes below describe who a good father is and who he represents to his children.

1. The perfect definition of a Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love. (Unknown) Also Read - Know The Connection Between International Men's Health Week And Father's Day

2. It is a wise father that knows his own child. (William Shakespeare)

3. One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. (George Herbert)

4. Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father. (Unknown)

5. When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back. (Linda Poindexter)

6. A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow. (Unknown)

7. Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song. (Unknown)

8. I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection. (Sigmund Freud)

9. My father did’’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there. (Max Lucado)

10. A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way. (Unknown)