It is an honour to be able to show our parents the love that they very much deserve, and for us to do so, special days have been created especially for them. While mothers have Mother's Day, which is celebrated all over the world on different dates, father's have Father's Day, which is again celebrated worldwide on different dates with the majority marking it every year on the third Sunday of June.

Just like Mother's Day, the beginnings of Father's Day had involved the church where for centuries it had been held in honour of saints. Since the Middle Ages, it was celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day in Catholic countries of Europe. According to almanac.com, the first known Father's Day service had taken place at the Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South in Fairmont, West Virginia on July 5, 1908.

History of Father’s Day:

As per almanac.com, it was Grace Golden Clayton who had asked her pastor, Dr. R Thomas Webb, if a Sunday service could be held to honour fathers. Although it was the first service known to honour fathers, it was not widely promoted. It was only on June 19, 1910, which was the third Sunday in June, that it was observed. It came about only after Mrs. Sonora Smart Dodd proposed to the Spokane Ministerial Association and the YMCA that they celebrate a “father’s day”.

Significance of Father’s Day:

The day is marked to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, and to also highlight the influence that fathers have in a society. On this day, families celebrate together by doing things for the father like giving him gifts and making his favourite food. Along with Father’s Day, a week before the third Sunday in June, International Men’s Health Week is also observed to educate the public about the importance of health for men and boys.