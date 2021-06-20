Father’s Day 2021: There is no doubt that Fathers are special. He is a friend, guide, real-life superhero who always got our back, no matter what! This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20 (Sunday). This day is observed to rejoice the journey of fatherhood and celebrate the special bond between children and their father in various parts of the world. Fathers are an integral part of our family. They not only fulfill our needs but also pamper us in the best ways possible. It is the best time to give your dad a token of love and gratitude. Also Read - My Father My World: Vidya Balan's Relationship With Her Father | Watch Interview

Fathers are often known as our first inspiration, our own superhero without a cape, and Father's Day gives us the perfect occasion to celebrate and honour the sacrifices that he has made for our betterment. Father's Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March, April, and June.

The first observance of Father's Day was held on June 19, 1910, at the YMCA in Spokane, Washington. The idea to celebrate Father's Day was initiated by Sonora Dodd. Sonora's father the civil war veteran William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised his six children. After hearing a Mother's Day Sermon in 1909, Dodd thought that there should also be a corresponding day to honour fathers.

On this special day, the simplest way to make your dad feel loved is by sending him the best messages, quotes that will make him special.

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert

“A girl’s first true love is her father.” —Marisol Santiago

A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” —Dimitri the Stoneheart

Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. We love you, Dad!

Thanks for becoming a kid, a friend, and a parent at times when I needed the perfect person beside me! You are the best man I have known!

I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad!

The older I get, the more I realize how many sacrifices you made to make my life better! I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you, daddy.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!