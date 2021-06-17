Father’s Day 2021: Fathers are indeed the most integral part of a family, his love for his children is unconditional and his need for survival. A father is the one who burns his desire to fulfill the wants of his children. He works meticulously hard each day in the quest of providing comfort to his family. Therefore, it’s important that he gets rewarded for the selfless love and tireless efforts he does for the love he has for his children. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Father's Day Special: Arunita Kanjilal Gifts London Trip to Dad, Sayli Kambli Shares Emotional Moment

"A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day." —Susan Gale. Hence, to rejoice the boon of having a father and cherishing his smile every year Father's Day is celebrated across the globe.

Do you know how and when Father's Day is celebrated?

When is Father’s Day 2021?

Father’s Day is celebrated in many parts of the world at different times of the year, but mostly in March, May, and June.

In India, Father’s Day will be celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Significance of this day:

Father’s Day is celebrated across the world with the objective of realizing and honoring the contribution of fathers in the family. It is a day that celebrates the fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the efforts of male parents towards their family and their children.

How is Father’s Day celebrated:

Father’s Day is celebrated with a lot of affection in India. However, Children on this day acknowledge their father’s efforts and contribution to the family. To make their father feel special, they shower them with gifts, heartwarming cards, outings, and dinner. Children try to spend as much time possible with their father as they can. this year, also due to the pandemic, there are many restrictions, but the best thing you can do is bring the celebration home.

Why is Father’s Day Celebrated:

The history of Father’s Day dates back to when it was first celebrated by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. Father’s day is celebrated to express our love and gratitude for all that our fathers do for us and it is a day to make them feel loved and valued.

What can you do (in the lockdown) to make your dad feel like a super dad :

You can decorate your father’s room

Bake a cake for him, cook his favourite meals

Make him feel special like he is the best dad in the world.

Show some love, have a heart-to-heart conversation, and thank him for all the sacrifices he has made for you.

Order gifts for him through online shopping applications.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar