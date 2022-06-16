Every year Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 19, 2022. A father is an integral part of a family and this day is dedicated to all the father’s across the world. A Father wears many hats- he is a friend, protector, role models, guide and a hero for his children.Also Read - Simple Recipes to Cook For Your Dad This Father’s Day

He works meticulously hard each day in the quest of providing comfort to his family. Therefore, it's important that he gets rewarded for the selfless love and tireless efforts he does for the love he has for his children.

Susan Gale rightly said, "A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day," and it's true. Hence, to rejoice in the boon of having a father and cherishing his smile every year Father's Day is celebrated across the globe.

When is Father’s Day Celebrated?

Father’s Day is celebrated in many parts of the world at different times of the year, but mostly in March, May, and June.

Father’s Day will be celebrated in India on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Significance of this day:

Father’s Day is celebrated across the world with the objective of realizing and honouring the contribution of fathers to the family. It is a day that celebrates the fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the efforts of male parents towards their family and their children.

How is Father’s Day celebrated:

Father’s Day is celebrated with a lot of affection in India. However, Children on this day acknowledge their father’s efforts and contribution to the family. To make their father feel special, they shower them with gifts, heartwarming cards, outings, and dinner. Children try to spend as much time possible with their father as they can. this year, also due to the pandemic, there are many restrictions, but the best thing you can do is bring the celebration home.

Why is Father’s Day Celebrated:

The history of Father’s Day dates back to when it was first celebrated by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. Father’s Day is celebrated to express our love and gratitude for all that our fathers do for us and it is a day to make them feel loved and valued.