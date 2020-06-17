When life doles out a bit too much of hate and despair, and your burden starts to pull you down, it is nice to be able to just sit down quietly in a corner and contemplate about it all. But should no relief come from it, open a book instead or take a walk or maybe even look up quotes that could inspire you, like the 10 below by the 14th and current Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Also Read - World Refugee Day 2020: These 10 Quotes Describe Almost Everything a Refugee Faces

The Dalai Lama, whose religious name is Tenzin Gyatso, is a man who has always stood as a symbol for peace and non-violence. In his travels around the world, he has held many talks with people from all walks of life and his message has always been about compassion, love, kindness, happiness and peace. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Check Out 10 Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Father Figure in Your Life

Without much further ado, here are the 10 inspirational quotes from the Dalai Lama. Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

1. The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self.

2. Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.

3. We need to learn to want what we have, not to have what we want, in order to get stable and steady happiness.

4. We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves.

5. It is under the greatest adversity that there exists the greatest potential for doing good, both for oneself and others.

6. Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay.

7. If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.

8. People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.

9. My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.

10. It is very rare or almost impossible that an event can be negative from all points of view.