The three north-eastern states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya celebrate their Foundation day like today the three states become full-fledged states under the North-Eastern region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971. Today marks the 49th foundation day for the three states. North East India has eight states under its belt. Earlier, North East India used to have seven states and known as ‘Seven Sisters’ including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. Sikkim was integrated as the eighth North Eastern Council state in 2002. Also Read - 1,000 Doses of Covishield Vaccine Found 'Frozen', Damaged in Assam

History and Significance of this day Also Read - Robots to Be Used for Delivering Essentials to Covid-19 Patients at Assam Hospital

The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged into Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971. Also Read - Tripura Congress Chief's Car Attacked Allegedly by BJP Workers, Party Calls For Strike

The three princely states celebrate this day with great pomp and enthusiasm. The states ring in the celebrations by organizing sports meet, cultural events, and more.

India’s North-Eastern states are known for their rich culture, diversity, exotic flora, and fauna. And over the years, the three princely states have become one of the most picturesque tourist destinations. The three states have achieved new heights in all-round development, in the past few years.

During the time of independence, the regional composition of the North East consisted of the Assam plains of the old Assam Province, the hill districts, and the North Easter Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the North-Eastern borderland. In 1949, Manipur and Tripura states were granted the status of Union Territories. Nagaland granted statehood on December 1, 1963. According to the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution, within Assam, Meghalaya was made an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act 1969.