For most who have been waiting eagerly for the weekend after working hard the whole week, Friday brings a sigh of relief. It's not that we can go anywhere since the COVID-19 lockdown has shut down many places, but the thought of no work for two days, just somehow wipes away the stress. So this Friday we bring to you a few quotes that are lighthearted and fun.

Some of the quotes encourage you to look back at what you have accomplished throughout the week, and others advice you to plan ahead for the next week. So without much further ado, here are 10 sayings that will motivate and make you smile today.

1. Friday. The golden child of the weekdays. The superhero of the workweek. The welcome wagon to the weekend. (Anonymous) Also Read - Monday Motivation: These 10 Inspirational Quotes Will Leave You Eager to Start The Week

2. When you leave work on Friday, leave work. Don’t let technology follow you throughout your weekend (answering text messages and emails), take a break you will be more refreshed to begin the workweek if you have had a break. (Catherine Pulsifer)

3. I have never in my life found myself in a situation where I’ve stopped work and said, “Thank God it’s Friday.” But weekends are special even if your schedule is all over the place. Something tells you the weekend has arrived and you can indulge yourself a bit. (Helen Mirren)

4. Friday is a day to finish your goals for the week. It is a day to celebrate that which you set out to accomplish at the beginning of the week. (Byron Pulsifer)

5. Every Friday, I like to high five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, willpower, and inappropriate humor. (Nanea Hoffman)

6. Friday sees more smiles than any other day of the workweek! (Kate Summers)

7. It’s Friday morning mankind! Good vibe, don’t frown and let the monster see you smile! (Napz Cherub Pellazo)

8. Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom. (Lauren Oliver)

9. Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest. (DS Mixel)

10. Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them. (John Shirley)