Life is not always what it seems to be, and danger could be lurking at every corner just waiting for the chance to pounce. It could come in the form of an accident or another human being trying to pull us down. While some would flee in the face of it, others would stand up and deal with it.

But no matter what the danger might be or where it comes from, how we deal with it, is the only thing that matters in the end. If you are confused about the situation you are facing, check out these quotes by well known personalities on how to deal with danger.

1. Whenever we give up, leave behind, and forget too much, there is always the danger that the things we have neglected will return with added force. (Carl Jung)

2. The man of thought who will not act is ineffective; the man of action who will not think is dangerous. (Richard M. Nixon)

3. Monsters exist, but they are too few in number to be truly dangerous. More dangerous are the common men, the functionaries ready to believe and to act without asking questions. (Primo Levi)

4. Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them.

Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it. (Rabindranath Tagore)

5. Danger – if you meet it promptly and without flinching – you will reduce the danger by half. Never run away from anything. Never! (Winston Churchill)

6. The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing. (Albert Einstein)

7. Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. (Martin Luther King, Jr.)

8. Being different is dangerous in a world that requires conformity. (Jonathan Cardon)