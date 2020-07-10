Yep! It’s Friday again folks, meaning the weekend is not far off. Most look forward to the day coming to an end, as it signals the work week is done and they have two glorious days, Saturday and Sunday, to just chill out and do fun things. For those working on the weekends, the day would not be any different especially with the COVID-19 pandemic going on. Also Read - Monday Motivation: These 10 Inspirational Quotes Will Leave You Eager to Start The Week

Whatever day it is, we need to stay motivated at times like these, and if you are alone at home, there is all the more reason for you to stay motivated and not give in to worries. So enjoy each day and treat Friday like any other day and get encouraged by some of these inspirational sayings by well known personalities.

1. I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person. (Oscar Wilde) Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

2. We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone. (Orson Welles)

3. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you’ll ever know. (AA Milne)

4. Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less. (Marie Curie)

5. Near, far, wherever you are… make sure you’re practicing social distancing! (Celine Dion)

6. Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats. (Voltaire)

7. Try to be like the turtle – at ease in your own shell. (Bill Copeland)

8. Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment. (Oprah Winfrey)

9. Today was good. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one. (Dr. Seuss)

10. If plan A doesn’t work, the alphabet has 25 more letters — 204 if you’re in Japan. (Claire Cook)