Life would be so boring if we were to not have any friends that we can talk to, go out with or just spend time with. When you stay far away from your home and family, friends are the only comfort you will have in a place that is full of strangers. They are there when you need them and are always ready to get up to some mischief or go on an adventure with you. To celebrate the spirit of friendship, every year, in India the first Sunday in August is marked as Friendship Day, and this year it falls on August 2. Also Read - Friendship Day 2020: Surprising Gift Ideas That Can Make Your Friend Feel Special

Friendship Day is also marked as International Friendship Day in other parts of the world with the date falling on July 30, but again the date and month differs in many parts of the world. The United Nations General Assembly had on April 27, 2011 declared July 30 to officially be marked as International Friendship Day, however, not all follow it. Also Read - International Day of Friendship 2020: History And Significance of The Day

But whatever the day or month Friendship Day falls on, we do not really need an excuse to celebrate friendship and can mark it daily if we wish to. To show our appreciation to the friends in our lives, we could send them some messages or greetings to let them know they are remembered. You could also check out some of the quotes that describe what a friend is. Also Read - International Friendship Day 2020: Twitter Erupts With Funny Memes & Jokes to Celebrate The Special Day Between Friends

Greetings:

> If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you. (Winnie the Pooh)

> I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you. Happy Friendship Day pal

> Nobody is lucky as me to have a friend like you who is giving, caring and loving. Happy Friendship Day old friend

> Thank you for putting up with my whimsical, idiotic and nonsensical attitude for so many years. I salute you my friend

> Having you as a friend is a real blessing for me. Thank you for being a part of my life’s journey

Quotes:

> A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. (Walter Winchell)

> Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, “What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” (C.S. Lewis)

> A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world. (Leo Buscaglia)

> A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are. (Unknown)

> Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. (Muhammad Ali)