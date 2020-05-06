India is a country which has hundreds and thousands of festivals each month which are celebrated across different states and territories. India is a country which is very rich in culture and there are several festivals and auspicious days in the Hindu calendar which are celebrated across the country with full joy. Here is a list of all the festivals and events to take place in the month of May 2020: Also Read - First Time in 250 Years, Popular Ramazan Market in Mumbai to be Closed During Holy Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sita Navami-May 2: It is the birth anniversary of Devi Sita, also celebrated as Sita Jayanti at many places. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Asks People to Perform 'Taraweeh' Prayers at Home During Ramazan

Mohini Ekadashi-May 3: It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is one of the most important Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. It falls during Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha (in North India) and Chitirai (in South India) Also Read - Ramadan Mubarak: Gauahar Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dipika Kakar And Other Celebs Wish on Ramazan

Narasimha Jayanti-May 6: Sri Narasimha Jayanti is known as the appearance day of Lorn Narasimha. It is observed on May 6 and is one of the most auspicious days of the Hindi calendar. This day is observed to inspire us to follow the right path in life and give us the power to always stand for the right thing.

Vaishakha Purnima-May 7: This is celebrated to worship Lord Vishu and during this auspicious day, devotees perform puja, light earthen pots and offer flowers to the idol. People belief that worshiping Lord Vishnu fulfills all needs. They also observe a fast to mark this holy day.

Vrishabha Sankranti-May 14: Vrishabha Sankranti marks the beginning of the second month in Hindu Solar Calendar. All twelve Sankranti(s) in the year are highly auspicious for Dan-Punya activities.

Apara Ekadashi-May 18: It is observed on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha.

Shani Jayanti-May 22: It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani who is the son of Vivasvan.