Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. India observes this day across states and territories, and it is one of the officially declared national holidays.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi was a freedom fighter. His sacrifices, efforts, non-violence policy, and struggles have given shaped India in a new way. Because of him, India has a huge legacy of contributing to world peace. He dedicated his life to peace and harmony. India and the world have kept his philosophy alive over the years.

On his 151st birth anniversary, here's looking at few quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that spoke about kindness and compassion.

1. “My patriotism is not an exclusive thing. It is all embracing and I should reject that patriotism which sought to mount upon the distress or exploitation of other nationalities”

2. “Truth is like a vast tree which yields more and more fruit the more you nurture it”

3. “Truth alone will endure, the rest will swept away before the tide of time”

4. “Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war of the knife between different ideas”

5. “Unity among the different races and the different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable to the birth of national life”

6. “Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as possible from violence”

7. “Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: ‘Do or Die’. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery”

8. “In Satyagraha, there is no place for fraud or falsehood, or any kind of untruth. Fraud and untruth today are stalking the world. I cannot be a helpless witness to such a situation.”

9. “A non-violent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country.”

10. “Death is at any time blessed, but it is twice blessed for a warrior who dies for his cause, that is, truth. Death is no fiend, he is the truest of friends. He delivers us from agony”

11. “Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats”

12. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

13. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?”

14. “Those who know how to think need no teachers.”

15. “Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained.”