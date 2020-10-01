Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who is popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. The day is celebrated on October 2 every year and is officially declared a national holiday. This year, we will celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Bapu. Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 15 Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi About Kindness And Compassion Being The Top Life Mantras

History of Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi is known as the father of the nation. He played a significant role in the fight against Britishers and helped India gain its independence. He contributed to the freedom struggle of India through his non-violent ways and helped the nation get rid of age-old practices like untouchability too. His philosophy and Nobel work made him gain the title of 'Mahatma' which literally means 'Great Soul'. His ideologies and philosophy made him popular around the world. On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to declare October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi's passive resistance against the British power and tremendous talent of inspiring and influencing popular figures made him a worldwide figure. He introduced India to the non-cooperation movement, Salt March, Swaraj, and many more non-violent ways to protest against the British rule. He also promoted the idea to get economic freedom through the concept of 'Swadeshi'. Mahatma Gandhi took part in various historic events and became one of the most influential figures around the world.