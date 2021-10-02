Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also fondly remembered as ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ was born on October 2, 1869. He was a peacemaker, an activist, a spiritual leader and a hero. Hailed as the ‘Father of the nation,’ October 2 is commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti. Bapu was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, to Karamchand Gandhi and Pultibai Gandhi. On January 30, 1948, Gandhi, aged 78 years old, was assassinated by Nathu Ram Godse.Also Read - Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Granddaughter Sentenced to 7 Years' Jail in South Africa

Mahatma Gandhi played a significant role in the fight against Britishers and helped India gain its independence. He contributed to the freedom struggle of India through his non-violent ways and helped the nation get rid of age-old practices like untouchability too. His philosophy and Nobel work made him gain the title of ‘Mahatma’ which literally means ‘Great Soul’. His ideologies and philosophy made him popular around the world. On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to declare October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Also Read - Mahatma Gandhi's Idol Vandalised in MP's Mandsaur, Cops Suspect Monkeys | See Pics

This day is marked by prayer meetings and tributes across India. Children participate in painting and essay writing competition which is organized by schools. Also Read - Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised in United States, India Condemns Malicious Act

On this auspicious day, take a moment to remember Mahatma Gandhi for his selfless contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Here are messages, greetings, inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that you can share with your friends and family.

Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom, and pay homage to the Father of the Nation on this day.

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. — Mahatma Gandhi

You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

Be the change that you want to see in the world.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever -— Mahatma Gandhi

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will – Mahatma Gandhi

A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battles calmly. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to this great leader.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!