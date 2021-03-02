Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi: Thousands Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune

On the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, devotees congregated outside Pune’s Shreemat Dagusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, to offer their prayer. Darshan is being allowed only from outside as the temple has been kept closed today due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. Also Read - Importance And Benefits Of Gayatri Mantra: Here's All You Need To Know

Not just Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune, but devotees in Mumbai too offered prayers outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Temple Trust has announced that offline darshan will not be permitted today and only those devotees with pre-issued QR codes will be allowed entry inside the temple. Also Read - Fawaz pledges to never love again after Michael's death

Last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Siddhivinayak Temple was closed for devotees, it opened its doors for devotees after eight months in November 2020. Also Read - Fawaz pledges to never love again after Michael's death

Check out the pictures of devotees offering prayer outside Pune’s Shreemat Dagusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir here:

After a spike of cases in the city, the Maharashtra government has warned of another lockdown if people do not adhere to the rules and guidelines laid down by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries and 30 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday.

A total of 52,184 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,30,458 people have recovered from the disease.

Furthermore, Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39 per cent of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)