Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in Mumbai: The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is one of the big attractions in Mumbai, the city which is one of the worst-affected places in the country due to COVID-19. However, several government bodies are trying to do their best and make sure that people in the city are able to take part in the festivities. The Mumbai division of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has launched a new initiative to help the senior citizens in the city to do the Ganpati Visarjan easily. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indore Woman Makes Coronavirus-Themed Eco-Friendly Idol Using Chocolate

As reported by Mid-Day, the BJYM has launched an initiative called Visarjan Aaplya Dari (visarjan at your doorstep) in which they will be providing large trucks with inbuilt artificial ponds at the doorsteps of senior citizens to help them do the visarjan. This noble initiative aims to help the elderly people stay at home and continue performing the Ganpati traditions amid COVID-19. Also Read - Ganpati Bappa to Go Online: How Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Held During Coronavirus Times?

Talking about the initiative, Tajinder Singh Tiwana, President of BJYM (Mumbai) said, “We thought of this idea after we got many calls from senior citizens in the city, requesting help for Ganesh idol immersions, as their children work abroad. Most of them live in Mumbai alone.” Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: ‘Avoid Crowding During Festival,’ Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Urges People

The trucks that are otherwise used in construction purposes have been turned into flower-decked vehicles for the festival. Another reason behind launching the initiative is to help the police and the civic bodies in controlling the number of people visiting the immersion sites and contracting the virus.

Under the initiative, each constituency is expected to receive at least one ‘visarjan rath‘. People can call up a helpline number to call these ponds to their doorsteps. So far, 36 visarjan raths have been launched. “We will try and increase the number of raths in certain areas as per the convenience and requirement of people. The raths will be decorated like ganesh mandals. We have prepared the roadmap for the visarjan that happens after one-and-a-half days,” Tiwana explained.

Quite impressive, isn’t it?