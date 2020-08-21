Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Puja: Lord Ganesha is considered the God of new beginnings in the Hindu religion. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha every year. It is celebrated in the month of Bhadra according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin on August 22. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The Right Way to Place Ganesha Idol as Per Vastu Shastra

How to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

The devotees of Lord Ganesha consider the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi as the symbol of starting new things in life, and it's also a symbol of wisdom, business, and good fortune. The devotees bring the idol of Lord Ganesha home and immerse the same idol on the 10th day – Anant Chaturdashi day – in water. The maximum time to keep worship the Lord Ganesha idol is of 10 days, however, devotees choose their own time period of worshipping Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date, Time And Muhurat

Like all auspicious things in the Hindu culture, there's a set shubh muhurat of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The Tithi begins at 11:02 pm on August 21, Friday, and ends at 07:57 pm on the next day, Saturday.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Significance

As per the Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created a baby Ganesha using sandalwood paste mud and infused life into it. She asked the baby Ganesha to stand at the entrance of her bathroom and not let anyone enter while she took a bath. When Lord Shiva tried to go inside, baby Ganesha stopped him and in lieu, Lord Shiva, severed his head, without knowing that he was in fact his child created by Goddess Parvati. This enraged the goddess and she asked her husband to bring the child back to life. Lord Shiva ordered his followers to get the head of the first living creature and they found a baby elephant’s head, therefore, Lord Shiva attached the elephant head to the body of his child, and since then, Lord Ganesha became the leader of the ganas – Ganapati.