Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi. It is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated for 10-11 days every year. This is usually celebrated in the Bhadra month as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on 10th September and all the festivities will end on 21st September.

The elephant-headed Lord Ganesh is known for wealth, sciences, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. During this time, the people remember his wisdom and seek his blessings before starting any important work. Lord Ganesh has approximately 108 different names. He is also known as Gajanana, Vinayaka, Vighnaharta among many others.

This festival is celebrated widely among different states all across India. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana celebrate this with great grandeur and glam.

History & Significance

Lord Ganesha is Shiva and Parvathi’s son. There are a lot of different mythical tales around his birth but there are two stories that are popularly believed.

According to one of the popular stories, Goddess Parvati made Lord Ganesh out of the dirt to protect herself in Lord Shiva’s absence. She asked Lord Ganesha to guard her washroom door while she went in to take a bath. Lord Shiva returned home. They did not know each other and got into a rift. Fuming in anger, Lord Shiva chopped Ganesha’s head. Goddess Parvathi was enraged by this act. In an attempt to cool Goddess Parvathi, Lord Shiva asked Devas to search for Ganesha’s head and fix it. The devas searched everywhere but all they could find was just an elephant’s head. Shiva fixed that head on the body and that is how Ganesha was born.

The second story revolves around the Devas asking Shiva and Parvati to crate Ganesha who can help them protect against demons. Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta (creator of obstacles) for rakshasas (demons) by helping Devas.

Importance

People worship Lord Ganesh for peace and prosperity. Before any good work, people worship Lord Ganesh for getting their work done without facing any obstacles in Sanaatan Dharm. They pray to ask for forgiveness for their sins and walk on the road on knowledge and wisdom.

This festive has been a part of a celebration from the time of Kind Shivaji. Even during India’s freedom struggle, Lokmanya Tilak made Ganesh Chaturthi a private celebration and people from different castes and creeds rejoiced together and prayed to remain united.

Date

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi’s celebration will begin on 10th September. The main and the important day is 10th September. This is an 11 days festival and will end on 21 September.