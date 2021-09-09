Lord Ganesha is considered to be the first among all the gods to be worshipped. Worshiping Lord Ganesha makes all our endeavours successful and gives auspicious results. This is the reason why devotees celebrate Ganesh Utsav with full fervour and enthusiasm. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is on Friday, September 10, 2021 and if you also want to go for ‘Ganpati Sthapna’, we have collated all the information such as Shubh Muhurat for Sthapna, the auspicious time of worship, method of worship, etc.Also Read - Amid COVID Third Wave Fear, Govt Says Low Key Celebration Of Festivals Should Be Encouraged to Avoid Spread

Ganesh Sthapna Shubh Muhurat

Ganesh worship has special significance as per the beliefs and rituals of Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. As this year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 10, the Shubh Muhurat for Ganpati Sthapna on the day is between 12.17 pm to 10 pm on Friday. Devotees strongly believe that doing Ganpati Sthapna at home in an auspicious muhurat on Ganesh Chaturthi brings happiness to the family and every wish gets fulfilled. Also Read - Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days; Details Here

How to worship Lord Ganesha

It is suggested that the devotees complete their daily ablutions and take bath before sunrise on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. All members in the family should wear clean clothes and take sit in front of the idol of lord Ganesha. The correct way to start the puja is by doing ‘Abhishekha’ of lord Ganesha’s idol using Gangajal. Once this is done, the devotees should offer Akshat, flowers and Durva etc. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Make Authentic Gujarati Churma Laddoos

After worshipping lord Ganesha, he should be offered modak, which is believed to be the favourite sweet of the almighty. This should be followed by an Aarti of lord Ganesha where a diya or incense sticks should be lighted.

After the Aarti, the devotees should chant the following mantras while worshipping lord Ganesha’s idol:

• Om Gana Ganapataye Namah

• Om Shree Gana Saubhyaya Ganapataye Var Varad Sarvajanam Me Vasmanaya Swaha

• Om Vakratundaik Danstray Klin Hrin Shree Gan Ganpate Var Varad Sarvajanam Me Vashmanaya Swaha

• Om Hasti Pishachi Likhe Swaha

• Om ekdantaya vihe vakratundaya dhimahi tanno danti prachodayat

• Ganapatirvighnarajo Lambatundo Gajanan